Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill preserves 200 years of Kentucky history in Mercer County

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill sits on 3,000 acres just south of Lexington in Harrodsburg, offering visitors a chance to experience one of Kentucky's most unique historical landmarks.

"The elevator speech about Shaker Village is kind of hard to give because you have over 200 years of history," CEO Billy Rankin said.

The site's story begins with the Shakers themselves. Known for being welcoming and self-sufficient, the Pleasant Hill Shakers built the road that ran through the middle of their community. From 1805 to 1910, Pleasant Hill was the third largest Shaker community in the United States.

"The Shakers lived here until the last one in Kentucky passed away in 1923," Rankin said.

Restoration of the village began in the 1960s, when the property had to be recollected. Today, the site is home to the largest private collection of original 19th century buildings, with 34 original Shaker structures remaining on-site.

"It's honestly a miracle that this place was able to be preserved, collected in the way that it was and open to the public," Rankin said.

LEX News spoke with Rankin about what visitors can expect today.

"You have a chance to make your own adventure," Rankin said.

That adventure includes dining at the Trustees Table, exploring the iconic twin spiral staircases, and staying overnight on the property.

"It's a place of self reflection and serenity and peacefulness and I think we can use a little bit of that in our world today," Rankin said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Drew at drew.amman@wlex.tv

