Shining a light on Stamping Ground

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — If we want to remember our history, effort must be made to preserve it.

A mission seen right as you walk into the Scott County Museum, led by museum director Ruthie Stevens.

"There is so much history in this building that we want to share, that we need to share," Stevens said.

“That is attributed to a lot of folks from years ago when they first started the museum. There were people who were very concerned about the history and providing the history. It was like they knew what we needed to be doing. There’s just a world of information here.”

Stevens has been tied to the museum since 2008, learning more about the history of her home county from settlement to present day.

There are artifacts dating back to the 1700's inside what used to the old Georgetown post office.

Included in these halls of history is a small exhibit tucked in the corner.

Highlighting the town of Stamping Ground which Stevens is more than familiar with.

“I tell folks sometimes that I am a true Stamping Ground gal," Stevens said.

"I grew up in Stamping Ground, out in the country. I went to school as a little girl in Stamping Ground. I became a teacher and I did all of my classroom teaching at Stamping Ground Elementary. Then I retired as principal there.”

There are some interesting stories tied to Stamping Ground from croquet legend Archie Burchfield to the history of Buffalo Springs Distilling Company.

For the latter, there's a spot you can spend the night to take in that history.

Just ask Kayla Jones.

“I’ve had visitors that have said ‘there is nothing in Stamping Ground.’ I’ve had other visitors that say ‘we absolutely love it there.’ You can’t please everyone," Jones said.

In 2019, Jones bought what was left of Buffalo Springs and converted it into an Air BnB, preserving what little remained of the distillery dating back to 1868.

"It just seemed like the perfect fit for the bourbon trail to be able to open this little building to overnight travelers since we’re so close to so many distilleries," Jones said.

Jones became very interested in Stamping Ground's history, which isn't surprising.

Once you learn she's lived in the town since 1990 and was the mayor of Stamping Ground at one time.

“This place is a gem. I’m not talking about my building here. I’m talking about Stamping Ground," Jones said.

“Actually we got our name from the herds of buffalo that would come here. Just imagine, as far as you can see is buffalo. That’s what it was here. It became trampled down from the buffalo stamping because they were wanting to get to the spring and only so many could access it at a time.”

From fires to tornadoes, the humble town has rebuilt several times over, creating a strong foundation of a community that keeps coming back.

"Stamping Ground people always come back, they’re just resilient that way and I love the people here. It’s a small town and that’s the way we like it," Jones said.