Spotlight: Country Boy Brewing Celebrates Five Years in Georgetown, Plans Future Growth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Country Boy Brewing, which has made significant contributions to the craft beer scene in Kentucky, recently celebrated its fifth anniversary at its Georgetown location. Co-founder and Brand Manager Daniel “DH” Harrison shared that the brewery's journey began over a decade ago when he and partner Nathan Coppage discovered their passion for craft beer while teaching English in Japan.

The brewery started in Lexington 13 years ago and has since expanded its footprint to Georgetown, creating the first purpose-built brewery in Kentucky. Marketing Director Pete Weiss emphasized the thoughtful design of the facility, which flows seamlessly from brewing to packaging, allowing for efficient production.

“Our Country Boy Taproom in Georgetown is a great place because it is built specifically to be a brewery,” Weiss said. “Everything in this facility flows in terms of how beer is made.”

The brewing process varies depending on the beer style, with ales taking about two weeks from start to finish, while lagers require six to eight weeks. The brewery can produce up to three brews a day, filling 50-barrel tanks, and larger tanks holding 150 and 200 barrels.

“The brewing process is hard work, but we make sure to enjoy it along the way,” said brewer Ben Rubin, highlighting the blend of labor and science critical to the craft beer industry.

Now a booming business, Country Boy Brewing opened a downtown taproom in Louisville two years ago and has plans for further expansion, including a new taproom in Lexington and a distillery in Sadieville. Harrison noted the distillery aims to honor a local institution.

“It's a small butcher shop that’s been in Northern Scott County for years,” he explained. “We want to honor that building and create something that deserves to be an icon in Scott County.”

Harrison expressed pride in how Country Boy Brewing contributes to Kentucky’s reputation beyond Bourbon, noting that the local water source also supports high-quality craft beer production.

“We believe that craft beer and the great beer made here in Kentucky go right along with the bourbon story,” he said. “The beer produced here, not only in Central Kentucky but statewide, is world-class.”

Reflecting on the brewery’s 13-year journey, Harrison conveyed gratitude for the dedicated team and supportive community that have driven its success.

“Without the people who enjoy our beer and share it with others, our efforts would go to waste,” he said.

Country Boy Brewing stands as a testament to the vibrant craft brewery culture in Kentucky, further solidifying its place in the Bluegrass state’s rich culinary landscape.

