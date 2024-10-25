Spotlight: Hiking in Powell County

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 continues it's Spotlight on Powell County series and for this one you're going to want to have your hiking boots on for it.

LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle and chief photographer Brian Stahl took a hike in the Red River Gorge to showcase what it has to offer.

Tourism started back in the late 1800's after Natrual Bridge was discovered by men in the logging and railroad industries. According to Pete Fingerson, the Powell County Tourism executive director, train trips from Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington began taking tourists to eastern Kentucky; becoming the first tourist destination.

Natural Bridge is also one of the four original state parks in Kentucky and sit's on the eastside of Powell County. Since then, hundreds of trails have been paved. The area has even gained the nickname: Land of Arches.

"This also is a good trail for backpacking as well, so if you're doing some back country camping this is a good starting point because it does connect to a lot of different trails in the gorge," explains Fingerson.

The Red River Gorge has more than 60 miles of hiking trails, 90 miles of cliff line and more than 1,200 documented arches. Powell County has a plethora of scenic and challenging routes to choose from.

"A natural arch is formed by wind and rain erosion. And a natural bridge, so there are two differences. A natural arch formed by wind and rain and a natural bridge is formed by running water," explains Fingerson.

The fall season right now, is the perfect time to hike with so many unique features to see.

Maybe you'll come across the once endangered white hair golden rod flower that's protected within the Gorge.

LEX 18 White Hair Golden Rod flower, a once endangered plant.

Maybe you come across a mint green moss plant called Deer Moss that, if boiled down, is edible.

LEX 18 Deer Moss, edible once you boil it down to kill off the toxic acids inside.

Another unique feature in the Gorge is their big-leaf magnolia trees. The leaves that fall of the trees can grow up to three feet long. Fun fact, the leaves are non-toxic which makes them a safe replacement to toilet paper if necessary.

But why is it the Land of Arches? "Kind of a main attraction we have. The second highest concentration of arches east of the Rockies, only second to Utah. And here over the next few years we may even surpass them in terms of documented arches."

The trails are easily accessible by car, and Fingerson recommends that you use a paper map to get around.

Every trail is open to the public just make sure you know your hike, someone has your location and your gear is correct.