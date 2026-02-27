Spotlight on Anderson County: A scenic, historic, and spirited community

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For this week's Spotlight Series, LEX 18 is showcasing a place known for its scenic rolling hills, strong community feel, and bourbon heritage: Anderson County.

Take a look at the in-depth stories from LEX 18 below:

A 'mini department store' in downtown Lawrenceburg

Sweet Mash is a boutique located on Main Street in Lawrenceburg - the owners tell LEX 18 they're in a small town with a big heart.

Sweet Mash: Something for Everyone

Spotlight on Anderson County: The reimagined Dowling House

From a single-family residence to a funeral home and, later, an apartment complex, Anderson County’s The Dowling House has undergone many iterations over the years. Now, it has a new purpose.

The reimagined Dowling House

Navy vet turned master distiller brings Australian spirit to KY Bourbon Trail

Greg Keeley, along with his wife Katie, founded Larrikin Bourbon Company, located on Versailles Road. The distillery, which became Larrikin Bourbon Company about two and a half years ago, is now a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

Veteran-owned, Aussie inspired distillery in Anderson Co.

Fairgrounds Drive-In Restaurant offers mouth-watering meals

When you walk into the Fairgrounds Drive-In Restaurant, you're immediately met with a friendly face and a welcoming smile — and it's been that way for 75 years.