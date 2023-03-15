Spotlight on BBN: Vintage Therapy has a popular section dedicated to UK gear

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vintage Therapy has all sorts of vintage clothing and items, and the UK gear always gets people flocking to the store.

"We wanted to kind of build a vintage shop that was built around the community and the state," said Aaron Wills, co-owner of Vintage Therapy.

Wills and Scott Hatton opened Vintage Therapy in Greyline Station at the end of 2020.

"Our focus was to give people something that was not only trending and stylish at the time, but something, a piece of kind of nostalgia," said Wills.

Something that maybe takes you back to your childhood or reminds you of a happy time.

"A lot of the stuff that I look at and a lot of the things that are on the shelves here, are from when I grew up," he said.

They have a wide variety of vintage clothing and other items, but a section dedicated to UK gear is the most popular.

To be considered vintage, Hatton says their rule of thumb is something should be at least 20 years old, but they've got items much older than that.

They get vintage items from all over, and people come from all over to shop at their store, too.

"That's kind of the beauty of this," said Wills. "Not only can you purchase a piece of history and enjoy it and wear it, but you also have the ability to bring it back when you're tired of it and trade it in for something else or sell it back to us. So that ties into the whole sustainability aspect of what we do. We want to keep this stuff in circulation as much as we can."

So no matter the decade, Vintage Therapy is helping preserve these pieces of history.

The store offers a 10% discount to college students with a student ID.