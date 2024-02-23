Spotlight on Black History Month: Pastor Mario Radford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the next zenith of community leaders in Lexington, few shine brighter than Mario Radford.

“A lot of the leaders that I looked to while growing up are now retiring or passed away and it’s very humbling to now be in a position where you’re the one being looked to for thoughts or what your insight is," says Radford.

He’s been the pastor of Growth Point Church for the past nine years, but his outreach doesn’t stop there. He also works as a substitute teacher and is an accomplished musician, uplifting and inspiring others at every turn.

“I’ve been in ministry since I was probably eight. My dad is a pastor. I said I would never be a pastor, was not interested in being a pastor. I was going to do music and music only. I thought I was going to be the next Kirk Franklin, but that didn’t work out," he laughs. “The very thing I said I didn’t want to do is what I wind up doing, and it’s been one of the greatest calls that I’ve had.

“I think that music is the only thing that can invade your space without permission. You know, you just start singing songs that you don’t remember but it was on a commercial you didn’t know you heard the song. But I think it’s a great way to weave a message in three minutes or five minutes that if I was preaching it might take me 35 minutes to say what that song said in three minutes!”

And that’s important. As our society changes, the messaging must adjust as well.

“There used to be a time where the church was the center of all things, where everyone was coming there, all meetings were there. I remember when things closed early on Sundays – I feel old talking about this! But then I saw the shift where it was optional, where people were not as interested. But I’m excited now to see a generation that is really looking for truth.”

That’s where Mario – cheerfully – finds himself today. Drawing his own inspiration from those who left their mark on our society and using that to carve out his own legacy amidst those he is called to serve today.

“What I am most dedicated to and committed to being is a voice for this time. What I loved about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is that he served his generation so well that we can’t stop talking about him. And I want to make sure that whatever I’m called to do in this time, whatever that looks like, that it serves the generation I’m part of. Not trying to reach towards another generation, but in the time stamp that I have that when I’m gone, someone will say ‘he was here.’”

