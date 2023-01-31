Spotlight on Frankfort: Learn about Kentucky's past at the state's Military History Museum

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you love Kentucky, you probably love Kentucky history, so Frankfort has a lot to offer you.

The Kentucky Military History Museum documents how the Bluegrass has had a hand in protecting America since the 19th century and is still a work in progress.

"It has a strategic look to it," said Scott Alvey, Executive Director for the Kentucky Historical Society. "It's at the top of a hill, it's overlooking the Kentucky River."

In fact, Alvey says many people don't even know what this building is. To many history buffs, it's a treasure.

"This building has its own history behind it, serving at one point as a munitions factory during the Civil War," he says.

Inside, uniforms, maps, and something as simple as a canteen tells the story of our past.

From the War of 1812 to modern-day conflicts, here, there's much to learn about the people who fought for us: The weapons, the enemy, and possibly, ourselves.

"We have a very good genealogy library down at the Kentucky Historical Society as well as the old war records here at the military museum," said Alvey. "So, people can actually do their family history research."

The museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.