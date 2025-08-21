Spotlight on Richmond: A Taste of Dreaming Creek Brewery

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — As our Spotlight on Richmond series continues, this stop is perfect for beer lovers — and even those who don’t usually reach for a pint.

Since 2018, Dreaming Creek Brewery has been one of downtown Richmond’s most beloved spots for locally brewed beer. From crisp blonde ales to rich, chocolatey German-style dunkels, there’s truly a sip for every taste.

Owner Charlie Hamilton, a Richmond native, didn’t start in beer. He first tested the waters with a local bar — and quickly watched the locals love craft beer. Just a couple of years later, he opened Dreaming Creek Brewery in a renovated 1968 government building.

“I love this building and I love the history of it. This town means a lot to me,” Hamilton says. “It was pretty boring before — a government building built for Social Security offices, later child services. But when we found it, it just felt right.” Hamilton brews about 200 gallons a week, with most beers taking eight days to make and lagers up to a month. Popular selections include Natural Bridge, Kentucky Common, and Winks Dunkel.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Like many small businesses, Dreaming Creek faced challenges during COVID-19.

“Getting people back into the taproom has been a struggle ever since,” Hamilton explains. There’s also the issue of rising costs — particularly because nearly everything they use, from cans to grains, comes from Canada and is heavily tariffed.

“It’s increased our costs and prices,” Hamilton says. “We’re trying to keep it reasonable for as long as possible."

What stands out most isn’t just the beer — it’s the community Hamilton has built.

“It makes me proud when I see someone and they say ‘Hey Charlie,’ even if I don’t know them,” he says. “I’ve made an impact here, and that matters." Dreaming Creek often hosts events, from food truck nights to trivia.

For their full lineup of weekly events, check out Dreaming Creek Brewery’s Facebook page.