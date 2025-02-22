Spotlight on Scott County: Exploring the Glorious History of Ward Hall Mansion

Nestled in the heart of Georgetown, Ward Hall Mansion stands as a living testament to opulent 19th-century architecture and lifestyle. Recently, LEX 18's Lauren Minor and Megan Mannering had the opportunity to delve into its rich history with Ron Bryant, the executive director of the site, who provided a private tour highlighting the mansion's unique features.

Ward Hall, primarily used as a summer residence by its original owners, is remarkable for its preservation of original elements. "This house is literally caught in time," Bryant emphasized, pointing out that many historic homes have undergone significant renovations, losing their authentic charm. Unlike these other properties, Ward Hall has remained close to its original state, offering a rare glimpse into a bygone era.

As guests entered the grand reception hall, they were struck by the luxurious dining setup reminiscent of the way the Wards—a prominent family—entertained guests. Bryant explained that their dinners often featured up to 12 courses, with dishes crafted from the finest ingredients available. Guests dined on French-imported wines, and the table settings included exquisite crystal and silverware dating back to the 1850s.

A highlight of the structure is its unique double elliptical staircase, a feature not commonly seen in American architecture. "Architectural historians take a great interest in that staircase," Bryant noted, illustrating its significance both as a design feat and a symbol of the era’s craftsmanship. The staircase extends all the way to the attic, further emphasizing the mansion's architectural intrigue.

Bryant is passionate about sharing the history of Ward Hall not only to preserve the legacy of the Wards but also to educate future generations about the historical context and lifestyle of those who lived in the mansion. His dedication is evident in the effort to maintain the authenticity of the space, allowing visitors to connect with the past in a meaningful way.

Ward Hall is open for public visits, and Bryant encourages everyone to explore its historic halls and learn about the fascinating stories embedded within its walls. "I would encourage anybody to come out here and check this out, not only because of its beauty but also because of the history and all that you can learn," said LEX 18 anchor Lauren Minor.

Currently, the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation is working to raise $850,000 for the much-needed restoration of the exterior of the building. For those interested in supporting the mansion's preservation efforts, there are various ways to donate and contribute to maintaining this historical landmark.