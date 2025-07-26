Spotlight Series: All Pulaski County has to offer

(LEX 18) — All week, we've been taking you on an adventure of all Pulaski County has to offer, from parks to popular destinations, music venues, and local restaurants.

Wasabi Express: Where Mexican and Asian cuisine share the same table

Finding a restaurant that satisfies everyone's cravings can be challenging, but one Somerset establishment has solved this dilemma for local residents for over a decade with its unique fusion concept. Wasabi Express in Pulaski County offers both Mexican and Asian cuisine under one roof, allowing diners to mix and match their favorite dishes from both culinary traditions.

A popular go-to destination: Pulaski County Park in Nancy

Year after year, one of the go-to spots in Pulaski County is Pulaski County Park. With access to beautiful Lake Cumberland and 111 RV sites, this park is a popular spot.

With camping season on the over 800-acre property running from April 1 to November 11, visitors quickly become park regulars.

Small town of Burnside looks to expand beyond tourism

The past, present, and future all converge in the tiny lakeside town of Burnside in Pulaski County. Former mayor Jim Brooks remembers the days when the city had triple it's current population, and now, Burnside hopes to return to those numbers.

Build on tourism, short-term rentals and vacation homes, the city serves an estimated 30,000 people throughout the summer,

Both Brooks and Robert Lawson, the city's current mayor, hope to see the area's year-round population grow.

History of The Virginia and what's to come

The Virginia began it's life in 1922, and despite a 1994 ice storm that shuttered it's doors for more than two decades, the music, theater and comedy venue serves the people of Somerset and beyond.

The Virginia is really symbolic of so much of what we’ve tried to do in Somerset where we honor our past. Maybe some things have not gone so well and then we rebuild. You know this story started over 100 years ago.” explains Mayor Alan Keck of Somerset. “This was built in 1922 and for a long time it was a place where folks in Somerset would come together, and gather as a community. Watch a movie.”

Slingin' dirt on summer Saturdays at Lake Cumberland Speedway

Just south of Burnside, Lake Cumberland Speedway lights up Saturday nights from April to October. The dirt track provides a source of entertainment for some. For others, it’s a lifestyle.

On weekdays, Mike Strunk is the magistrate in Pulaski County, and he has been for 18 years. But for 38 years, Strunk has taken time on the weekends to put on his firesuit and slide behind the wheel of his No. 15 crate late model.

Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery

Just north of Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, Cave Hill Vineyard and Winery has become a cherished destination for locals, lake-goers, and couples looking for a picturesque wedding venue.

Bill and Debbie Patterson, owners of the 20-year-old vineyard in Eubank, never planned on creating a vineyard and winery, but an opportunity to purchase the land presented itself, and the ideas abounded.

Tornado recovery efforts

It's been little over two months since Pulaski County and other areas of southeastern Kentucky were hit by a devastating EF-4 tornado, leaving a line of destruction in its wake. Now, as the process of rebuilding continues, we sat down with a number of individuals who are spearheading the effort.

Something for everyone in Somerset

There's something for everyone in Somerset - from local boutiques, to family-owned restaurants, take the day and stroll through the quaint, hidden gem of Pulaski County.