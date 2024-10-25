Spotlight Series: Experience the hidden gems of Powell County, Kentucky

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. — On this Spotlight Series, the LEX 18 team headed to Powell County, Kentucky to discover fun activities, delicious dishes, and hidden gems that the area has to offer.

Take a look at the following series of videos that showcases Powell County and all it's wonderful attractions:

Thatcher BBQ becomes staple of the Gorge

Opening a business at the Red River Gorge was never a part of the plan for Shawn and Crystal Thatcher, but when life gave them lemons, they knew what to do. The Thatchers went all-in on a barbecue restaurant in Jackson, despite never having worked in the restaurant industry before. They gathered some family recipes and named it Thatcher Barbecue Company.

Food Scene in Powell County

If you know anything about Red River Gorge, you've probably heard about Miguel's Pizza, which sits right across from Natural Bridge State Park. However, Powell County is home to a number of other restaurants as the food scene continues to grow there.

Hiking at Natural Bridge State Park

Natural Bridge is also one of the four original state parks in Kentucky and sit's on the eastside of Powell County. Since then, hundreds of trails have been paved. The area has even gained the nickname: Land of Arches.

Red River Gorge Glamp Camp

The Red River Gorge Glamp Camp sits on a 14-acre property surrounded by about 33,000 acres of beautiful Forest Service property. When creating the property, owners Ken and Judy Braden wanted to offer the public an opportunity to get as close to natural as possible while providing comfort.

The Sound of Music

You won't find many empty seats at Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park on a Saturday night. The venue offers an opportunity to enjoy Bluegrass music for the residents of Powell County and beyond, since 1974.

Stop by Stanton with Mayor Willie Means

LEX 18's Megan Mannering and Lauren Minor stopped into the Powell County seat of Stanton to talk with Mayor Willie Means and his plans to keep the city growing.

Other sights and sounds of Powell County include:

