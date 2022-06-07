Treehouse rentals give you the chance to sleep among the trees at the Red River Gorge

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you're looking for a cabin rental, why stay on the ground when you can sleep among the trees?

Owner Amy Dourson and her three kids showed us Cliff Dweller, where you up the 178 steps on a suspended staircase to get to just the first landing.

Whether supported by trees, or rock, the multi-level tree house is so much to take in.

Dourson and her husband own and operate Red River Gorgeous rentals. Cliff Dweller is one of their 27 properties, 10 of which are treehouses.

In the main house, there's a small kitchen, a full bath, and a sleeping loft.

With the views, the shade under a canopy of trees, and the connection to the Earth around you, it's hard not to be looking out from the top of this treehouse dwelling.

"I love our structures, but I honestly hope that the structures just dissolve, and the people are actually in this fantastic wilderness," said Dourson.

Suspended from a cliff, it's easy to marvel at the construction of it all. Even Dourson does.

"I feel extremely lucky to get to get to do one of my passions, which is built, while outside--in the forest," she said. "We really care about the Gorge and about people's experiences here."

She hopes what they offer helps others fully embrace the forest.

Amy says demand is high for their treehouse rentals like Cliff Dweller. They advise people to book 2 to 3 months in advance.