Wasabi Express: Where Mexican and Asian cuisine share the same table

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Finding a restaurant that satisfies everyone's cravings can be challenging, but one Somerset establishment has solved this dilemma for local residents for over a decade with its unique fusion concept.

Wasabi Express in Pulaski County offers both Mexican and Asian cuisine under one roof, allowing diners to mix and match their favorite dishes from both culinary traditions.

"It's not a cookie-cutter place because you get anything you want from Chinese, to Mexican," said Susan Adams, a regular customer.

Susan and her husband Russell have been dining at Wasabi Express weekly since the restaurant, located along Highway 27, opened in 2014.

"When they first opened we thought the idea was crazy though, you know, Mexican and Chinese combined who's gonna do that?" Susan said.

But their viewpoint quickly switched.

"We can't ever decide where we want to eat, so it works out pretty good," Russell said. "It keeps down on arguments too. That's one of the hardest decisions we make."

The restaurant's ambiance reflects its diverse menu, which features more than 80 items. Despite being a sit-down establishment, the Adams' received their food in just over 10 minutes.

Wasbi Express's ability to serve both cuisines stems from using similar ingredients; the food is just prepared in different ways. Japanese food is cut, cooked, and prepared differently from Mexican food, but the base ingredients often overlap.

Beyond the unique concept and fresh ingredients, the couple appreciates the personalized service.

"It's not a chain and so I think that kind of makes it even better, you know, you're getting good home cooked meals," Susan said.

"It's just the personalized service, you know they know who you are when you walk through the door they know what you want. It's clean, the portions are great," she added.

The restaurant also offers value for money, according to Russell.

"We can eat here as cheap as McDonald's or Burger King or any place like that. Plus, the grandkids like it," he said.

"That's what keeps us coming back every week," Susan said.

