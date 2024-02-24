Watch LEX 18's 'Spotlight on Black History Month' special

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's hard to sum up the significant contributions African Americans have made in Kentucky, but we're hoping to highlight the past, present, and future leaders who make this Commonwealth great.

WATCH THE FULL SPECIAL BELOW:

Black people have laid the groundwork in many industries: Oliver Lewis was the first Black jockey to win the Kentucky Derby. Some of the first bourbon and whiskey distillers were Black, and Elmer Lucille Allen was the first Black chemist at Brown-Foreman.

But even with the strides Kentucky has made to get us to this point, the work is never done. LEX 18's Larry Smith sat down with Mario Radford and Devine Carama, two young men at the forefront of tackling Kentucky's social justice issues, for a wide-ranging conversation about where we go from here.

Also, in this special, meet the next generation of young leaders stepping up to tackle those issues head-on.