Whimziworks brings creative magic to downtown space

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A once-empty storefront downtown has transformed into a vibrant creative hub where paint splashes, laughter echoes and imagination takes center stage.

Whimziworks, a drop-in art studio, opened its doors after owner Shay Hammond had a literal dream that changed everything.

"Early January 2024, I had a dream, and I guess I woke up from it and was like pottery painting! And it wouldn't leave my head," Hammond said. "And usually when something like that happens to me, I kinda just have to do it."

The idea came from a very real need. After moving back to the area with young kids, Hammond noticed something was missing.

"We kind of felt like there was a missing piece for kids," Hammond said. "There wasn't a ton to do."

With an art background from Morehead State University and a lot of determination, Hammond turned that dream into reality. The space had been empty for three or four years before Hammond decided to make the call.

"We would always walk by it when we would go down to Fuzzy Duck. There was like furniture in the windows and a sign that said a phone number to call if you want some of the stuff. And one night, I just decided I was gonna call the number and ask if they would rent it," Hammond said.

Today, Whimziworks is a creative hub for everyone.

"Whimziworks is a drop-in art studio for all ages, so that means anybody can come here at anytime. You don't need a reservation," Hammond said.

The studio attracts a diverse crowd of creative minds.

"We see parents. We see people have date nights. So, teenagers love it. College kids especially like to come. It's walkable," Hammond said.

Co-owner DJ Banks says building community connections has been one of the most rewarding aspects.

"We've made friends with a lot of the people that come in here," Banks said. "We get people in here almost daily. I think that's my favorite part about it."

From the Lego wall to the bedazzling station, the space offers activities for every creative interest. And yes, there's slime!

"We have four different types of slime, and two of those are because my kids told me to make them. So, the crunchy slime and the clay slime are all their ideas," Hammond said.

What makes Whimziworks special isn't just what you make, but how you feel while you're there.

"We don't expect you to be a certain way. Like kids can be loud. If you want to be quiet, we have headphones, you know. So like we just want everybody to feel comfortable," Hammond said.