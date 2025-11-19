WinStar Farm offers behind-the-scenes look at thoroughbred champions

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Founded in 2000, WinStar Farm has established itself as a major force in producing thoroughbred champions. From its majority ownership in Triple Crown winner Justify to breeding 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver, the Versailles farm has plenty of stories to tell visitors.

The prestigious operation is one of 28 locations offering tours through Horse Country, providing guests with an up-close look at elite stallions and the inner workings of a world-class breeding facility.

"It's amazing and very fulfilling for us to be able to connect the guests to horses in this way," said Grace Clark Sweet, Visit Horse Country marketing and member services coordinator.

WinStar distinguishes itself through interactive touch screen displays in the lobby and comprehensive tour experiences.

"It's one of the farms that's dove headfirst into horse country, offering a wide variety of experiences to welcome guests to all different facets of what they do here," Sweet said.

Tours typically begin in the stallion barn, where WinStar houses 18 stallions on-site from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Experience Director Mary Paige Lacy.

"We'll pull a stallion out right here and people get to come up pet 'em on the shoulder, get photos with 'em," Lacy said.

Visitors can walk down the barn aisle to see horses in their stalls, with Lacy noting, "it's nap time for some of 'em."

One highlight includes meeting Tiznow, a living legend who was Horse of the Year in 2000 and won the Breeders' Cup Classic back-to-back in 2000 and 2001.

The "win" in WinStar, a farm with victory green colors, carries special meaning, tied to the farm's superstitious founders Kenny Troutt and Bill Casner who "wanted to win," Lacy explained.

Pictures and rooms filled with trophies throughout the facility showcase WinStar's significant role in the horse industry. The farm's achievements include breeding Super Saver and having majority ownership in Justify, who became the 13th Triple Crown winner.

"It's very uplifting," driving or walking around the iconic farm, Lacy said.

Whether educating visitors about WinStar's renowned breeding program or remarkable achievements in thoroughbred racing, Lacy hopes tour-goers leave with one thing in mind.

"That little nugget of I had a great time, I want to do this again," she said.

Tours at WinStar Farm are offered January through November, with three tours per day taking place during the busy season.

All tours must be reserved in advance. For more information, head to visithorsecountry.com.