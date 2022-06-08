Storage Solutions On Amazon That Will Keep Your Life Organized

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’ve found yourself frantically tearing rooms apart trying to find lost keys, the TV remote or even important bills and paperwork, then you know the stress that comes with a disorganized home.

In fact, many people report disorganization and clutter around the house as major triggers for stress in their lives. A Huffington Post survey showed that 47% of responders said fears that their home isn’t neat enough has caused significant stress for them.

If that’s the case for you, finding the right storage solutions might go a long way in bringing you more inner peace. When you get your house in order, keeping it up will hopefully be easier and will free up your thoughts and time to enjoy not only your home but your family and friends!

Check out this list of 10 things that will simplify getting your home and life back on track and your daily grind a little less stressful.

This can organizer for your pantry or cabinet from Simple Houseware might make or break dinner time. It makes all your veggies, soups and other canned goods just a glance and a grab away. You don’t have to worry about pulling every can out to find just the one you need. Not bad for less than $25.

With more than 47,000 reviews so far, and an overall 4.5-star rating on Amazon, the Simple Houseware Stackable Can Rack stores up to 36 cans or jars, depending on their size. Amazon-verified reviewer Regis posted the above photo of the racks and said they are “easy to put together and sturdy.”

Raise your hand if you’ve ever opened a kitchen cabinet and had a pile of Tupperware lids rain down on your head. Or, maybe it just takes you several minutes to find the matching lid for certain containers. Now you don’t have to worry about that thanks to the YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer.

This brilliant but simple storage solution will keep all of those wandering lids safe and secure in one handy rack for less than $20 at Amazon. Nearly 29,000 customers there have shared reviews and given the rack an overall rating of 4.6 stars out of 5.

“So glad I bought this!” one verified buyer raved in a 5-star review. “I wish I had taken a ‘before’ photo – trust me this cabinet was a disaster!! This was super easy to put together and it works like a dream! I’m finally not afraid to open this cabinet.”

Is there a drawer in your bedroom that has underwear, socks, bras and other delicates just stuffed inside? Give those personal items a little room and TLC with these foldable divider boxes designed for underwear storage. Each set comes with three foldable boxes (one with six compartments, one with seven, and another with 11). Each one is made to fit on a shelf or inside a drawer and make finding what you’re looking for much less overwhelming. You can get the set for less than $15.

Tackling garage clutter might honestly be one of the worst chores in the world. That’s why the Wallmaster Garage Storage Tool Organizer Rack should get added to your Amazon wishlist. Listed at $70 but on sale at publication time for $60, it has an impressive grade of 4.7 stars out of 5 and is said to be perfect for people with smaller garages.

This sturdy rack allows you to get your stuff off the garage floor and out of the way, which is the key to any ideal storage solution. Once you hang the racks on the wall, the hooks can be moved around to fit the dimensions of individual items. You can store chairs, ladders, tools and more. With a weight capacity of 265 pounds per rack, this item will do some heavy lifting to organize your stuff.

Morning shower time is not when you want to be stuck searching blindly for what you need. Keep all of those hygiene essentials together with this shower caddy shelf that has a near-perfect overall grade of 4.8 stars out of 5.

These stainless steel shelves come in a two-pack for $35 (normally $44) and require no building and no tools to set up. Their waterproof adhesive makes them ideal for the bathroom and the racks can attach to glass or tile. The large and open design allows for proper drainage and accommodates even bigger bottles of shampoo, conditioner and body wash.

More than 11,000 Amazon customers have given this simple, but brilliant tidying solution an overall grade of 4.4 stars out of 5. Anything that helps to keep the laundry area clean gets our vote, too, especially at under $15 for a pair!

The Tidy Cup Laundry Detergent and Fabric Softener Gadget makes those large jugs of laundry soap easier and less messy to use. You simply attach the tray around the bottle’s spout and you can store the bottle on its side and keep the detergent cup on the tray without having the whole setup look like junk. The tool is also helpful for people with motor-function difficulties, according to at least one review.

“This is the answer to a prayer!,” said Amazon reviewer Tilara. “My mom suffered a stroke and no longer has the use of one arm, which makes tasks such as pouring laundry detergent very difficult! Now she just puts the cup on this holder and presses the button with her good hand! Thank you!!!! And yes it is fabulous in stopping the drips!”

Sometimes the classics are still the best storage solutions. This over-the-door hanging shoe organizer takes a large pile of shoes and transforms them into a convenient display of your favorite footwear that’s off the floor. Each organizer boasts 24 clear pockets for less than $11, which gives ample room for a dozen pairs of shoes (or more if you put one pair per pocket.) You can choose from gray, brown, pink or turquoise to go with your room or closet decor.

More than 85,000 Amazon reviewers have left comments about the organizer, giving it a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5. And, many customers have found other uses for the storage solution beyond shoes.

We bought this product, not for shoes, but to use on our cruise! We paired it with 4 strong magnetic hooks and it was known as ‘ The Wall of Wonder’,” shared reviewer TobiLea. “We had everything in the pockets of this thing – it was perfect for keeping stuff off the limited counter space. First aid items, sunglasses, hairbrushes, phone chargers, toiletries, you name it – it had plenty of room and held up great. It’s now a permanent part of our ‘cruise kit!'”

Good storage solutions don’t just have to be functional — it’s nice for them to be fashionable as well. This two-pack of foldable woven wicker baskets provides plenty of room to toss in whatever clutter or household items you want to get out of sight. Yet, when placed on a shelf, these baskets give a nice decorative touch. And, when you’re done with the baskets or need to move them, the set folds up flat for convenient storage.

The reviews are very strong, with three out of every four buyers giving the baskets a perfect score. You can get them now for less than $50.

Get those wild kitchen drawers in order with the Kootek Kitchen Drawer Organizer. This $31 product has a 4.8-star overall rating from more than 800 buyers on Amazon and comes with six individual compartments to store a wide variety of necessities. This set is also customizable based on how you can lay it out in your drawer, since each compartment is made separately and not attached to the others.

You might want to use it for silverware, but you can also put in spice bottles, K-Cups, craft items or other little things that get scattered around your kitchen counters.

It’s tough to beat a durable and reliable set of stackable storage drawers. These 7-quart transparent drawers come in a set of four for about $65 and are perfect for everything from keeping a kid’s toys in order to keeping your craft room neat and tidy. The see-through drawer fronts make it easy to know what’s inside each cube, too. There are other sizes available, including 34-quart and 42-quart drawers. Check the Amazon product listing for each price point.

“I have a tiny linen closet and I searched all over for a way to maximize space,” wrote Amazon reviewer Jessica. “These are perfect!”

What’s your favorite tool for staying organized?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.