Supreme Court to hear abortion drug arguments

Abortion is back the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, this time as the court weighs what to do about an order from a federal judge temporarily banning the sale of a drug that’s been in used in the U.S. for more than 20 years.

The decision has put a question mark over the status over mifepristone, which in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, is the most common treatment option in the over 60% of U.S. abortions that are done through medication rather than surgery, according to the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute.

It’s the most significant abortion-related case before the court since its conservative majority rolled back abortion rights protection in 2022 by overturning Roe v. Wade in its ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. But the issues in the case go beyond abortion, touching on the scope of a federal judge’s authority, said Eva Temkin, who heads the Paul Hastings law firms practice related to the Food and Drug Administration.

If upheld, it also could represent a significant expansion of the power of federal judges over decisions by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies that judges are generally required to defer to over a wide variety of scientific questions about health and safety.

It also almost might not resolve the case.

“We've started in district court on a preliminary injunction, we've gone up to the Fifth Circuit, and now we're up in the Supreme Court,," Temkin said. "And we've already done this ping pong with the stay motions and the emergency proceedings. And depending on what the Supreme Court says, we may just be kind of looping around back to the district court for further consideration."

SEE MORE: Medical board tries to clarify exceptions to Texas' ban on abortions

Where the case came from

The original order came in April 2023 from U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo, Texas — an avowed opponent of abortion rights appointed to the bench by former President Donald Trump. He ordered the drug pulled from the market while the case proceeds.

That sweeping order, which held that the FDA had been wrong to approve the drug in 2000, was partially reversed in August 2023 by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. They reinstated the FDA’s original 2000 drug approval under the brand name Mifeprex and 2019 approval of a generic version on procedural grounds.

That court, however, upheld the part of Kacsmaryk’s injunction which overrode 2016 and 2021 FDA actions that widened access to the drug and allowed it to be dispensed at pharmacies and to be prescribed via telemedicine virtual visits.

The plaintiffs, three doctors and a group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine incorporated in Amarillo in 2022 shortly before the case was filed, argued that they as medical professionals could be forced to violate their religious beliefs by conducting surgery if a woman suffering a complication of medical abortion went to their emergency room.

They are represented by Erin Hawley of the conservative legal nonprofit Alliance Defending Freedom, one of the lawyers who successfully argued to have Roe v. Wade overturned in the Dobbs case. She will be arguing to uphold the part of the decision related to the 2016 and 2021 legal changes, which the FDA had appealed to the Supreme Court.

Hawley, who served as a clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts, not only heads the group’s efforts opposing abortion but also its work opposing government regulations.

Oral arguments begin at 10 a.m. A decision is expected by mid-summer.

In the meantime, mifepristone remains available in states where its use in abortion is legal.

Political Correspondent Stephanie Liebergen contributed to this report.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com