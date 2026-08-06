T.G. Shuck

A Lexington native, T.G. graduated from Lafayette High School before attending Georgetown College where he earned a B.A. in communications. He was an NAIA All-American kicker for the Tigers and was inducted into the Georgetown College Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. He earned his Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

T.G. is a four-time NATAS Ohio Valley Chapter Regional Emmy Award winner for Best Weather Anchor (2007 & 2010), Best Weathercast (2007), and Best News Anchor (2007) for his involvement in the coverage of “The Crash of Comair Flight 5191” at Bluegrass Airport in Lexington. Between 2006 and 2010, he was selected Best T.V. Weather Anchor by the Kentucky Associated Press for five years in a row.

He was one of the first television meteorologists in Kentucky to acquire the prestigious Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) seal from the American Meteorological Society in 2005. He is currently the only Chief Meteorologist in the Lexington TV market to hold this designation.

Shuck began his on-air career in 1996 as a weekend meteorologist, before becoming morning and noon meteorologist in 1998. He was named Chief Meteorologist at WKYT-TV in September 2001. In early 2012, he took a break from the industry to spend more time with his family and to support his three daughters’ acting careers on Broadway in New York City. He returned to Kentucky in 2016 and spent more than five years as morning and noon meteorologist at WHAS-TV in Louisville before joining WTVQ as Chief Meteorologist.

The weather has been a lifelong love for him since he was born and reared in Lexington. When the “Super Outbreak” of tornadoes struck on April 3-4, 1974, T.G.’s interest in the weather took on a whole new meaning.

“As a frightened 5-year-old child just days short of my sixth birthday, this event fueled my desire to learn more about the atmosphere and how it works," Shuck added. “As a native Lexingtonian and Kentuckian, I am deeply rooted in the Commonwealth."

In his spare time, T.G. enjoys spending time with his wife Suzanne and traveling, especially to Disney and cruises in the Caribbean. College football, basketball and professional football are T.G.’s favorite sports. He’s a big fan of UK Sports. His three daughters Sydney (23), Brooklyn (21) and Raleigh (19) are his pride and joy.

You can watch T.G. on News at 5 p.m., 5:30p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m and you can find T.G. on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram. Feel free to email him any weather-related pictures at tg.shuck@wtvq.com.