Taco Bell Confirms The Return Of The Fan-Favorite Mexican Pizza

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s the day Taco Bell fans have been waiting nearly two years for — a former fast-food favorite will make its saucy and cheesy return! The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is coming back to a location near you, and we have all the details.

The fast-food restaurant chain confirmed that the Mexican Pizza will be back on the menu everywhere starting May 19.

Before Taco Bell made it official on its website, though, singer Doja Cat leaked the news from the Coachella stage during her energetic performance. Earlier today, she tweeted the announcement and even temporarily changed her official account’s name in honor of the cult favorite.

We finally did it, the Mexican Pizza is coming back on 5/19 @tacoBell pic.twitter.com/tc4aK4Z2Lj — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) April 18, 2022

Taco Bell shared its own tweet with the hashtag #BroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and the announcement of a special giveaway in conjunction with the news.

You finally did it. The Mexican Pizza is coming back 5/19 because of all of you. Tweet with both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from us and @DojaCat starting at 8 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/zokHE4DsRO — YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA (@tacobell) April 18, 2022

Taco Bell CEO Mark King cited the fans’ passion for the Mexican Pizza as a major contributor to its triumphant return.

“Our menu is full of fan-favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” he said in a press statement. “From its flashy introduction to menus in 1985 as ‘Pizzazz Pizza’ to its inspiration behind the creation of infamous jingles, Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs.”

You may remember that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is made up of two crispy flour shells which are layered with beans, pizza sauce, seasoned beef, tomatoes and a melted-three cheese blend. However, it can be customized to be a vegetarian option.

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Ever since Taco Bell cut the popular Mexican Pizza from its menu back in November 2020 as a way to streamline costs and products during the COVID-19 pandemic, customers have cried out for the return of one of their favorite flavor cravings. Fans’ love for the Mexican Pizza was so strong that more than 170,000 people signed a Change.org petition to bring it back.

“Losing this item would not only be the loss of one of our favorite foods but a piece of our childhood & heritage as Indian Americans,” fans wrote in the original petition.

The petition’s creator, Krish Jagirdar, said the Mexican Pizza was one of the few “fun” fast-food options for vegetarians, including Indian Americans.

“That’s what made it especially devastating when the Mexican Pizza was pulled from menus in 2020, but fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA,” Jagirdar said in the press statement. “It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell also announced it has addressed its concerns about the Mexican Pizza’s excessive carbon footprint issue by focusing on “recyclable, compostable or reusable consumer-facing packaging.”

Anyone who is a Taco Bell Rewards Member can get early access to the $4.49 Mexican Pizza starting May 17 exclusively through the restaurant’s mobile app at participating restaurants. Also, check the app for a mystery reward that might be waiting for you. Some people may have a free Mexican Pizza offer there.

DoorDash customers can also take advantage of a new offer from May 19-May 2 with an exclusive $2 off of one Mexican Pizza with a minimum subtotal of $12 using the promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout.

Are you ready for the Mexican Pizza’s comeback?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.