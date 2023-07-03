Man last seen as teen in 2015 found alive with cuts and bruises

A man last seen more than eight years ago in Houston has been found alive and safe, authorities say.

Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV went missing from the city on March 6, 2015, when he was 17. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, said he had been walking his two dogs when he disappeared. The dogs were later found, but Farias was not.

That was until Saturday, when the Texas Center for the Missing said he had been "located safe" — about eight miles from where he had lived in Houston — and was recovering in a hospital.

The now 25-year-old's mother told Houston news station KTRK someone called 911 after finding her son unresponsive outside of a church on Thursday, June 29. He had cuts, bruises and blood in his hair, she said.

Now recovering in the hospital, Farias will only say a few words and goes into a fetal position when spoken to, his mother told the news station.

Police haven't officially commented on the man's whereabouts during the years in which he was missing.

After his disappearance in 2015, Farias' family thought he may have been taken and sold for human trafficking.

Amid search efforts that year, Texas EquuSearch noted Farias was asthmatic but didn't have his inhaler. It also noted he could have been disoriented due to not taking his medication for depression, PTSD and anxiety and that he had attempted suicide in the past.

Houston police said they received a phone call in Sept. 2018 from Farias' family members saying he was living behind a family member's home, KHOU reported, but police didn't find him after a search.

