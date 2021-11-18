Add These Easy Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes To Your Thanksgiving Spread

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Thanksgiving is now only days away, but if you’re still planning your menu, the sides you choose are just as important — if not more so — as the turkey at the center of your table.

Sweet potatoes are a Turkey Day must, but if you’d rather not serve them plain or in a played-out casserole, you may want to check out this recipe for Honey Roasted Sweet Potatoes from Allrecipes that we are loving. Not only is it easy to fix, but you also probably already have the extra ingredients on hand. Aside from the obvious ingredients like sweet potatoes and honey, you’ll only need to add olive oil and cinnamon.

The recipe, which has a flawless overall rating from dozens of reviewers, takes just 15 minutes to prep, which simply includes cutting the sweet potatoes and tossing them in the mixture, so it’s perfect for a busy Thanksgiving Day. The only drawback is that it will require some valuable oven space for about 30 minutes.

Not a fan of honey? This slow cooker sweet potato casserole is also quite easy to make and will free up that oven for other Thanksgiving additions.

You can also use sweet potatoes for desserts, including in these sweet potato marshmallow bars and these bourbon sweet potatoes which call for bourbon, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and spices like cinnamon and cloves.

More Winning Thanksgiving Sides

Aside from sweet potatoes, other popular Thanksgiving sides you may want to add to your meal include these cinnamon brown sugar carrots, slow cooker stuffing and the beloved green bean casserole.

As for the turkey, take a look at these hot dog-inspired twists on the traditional bird by adding things like mustard, pickles, ketchup and for chili cheese dog fans, shredded cheese, onions and sliced jalapeños. You can also make a dill pickle-brined turkey or one coated in mac and cheese powder.

Once the big day is over and you have a refrigerator full of leftovers, take a look at this recipe for a leftover turkey waffle sandwich or you can use up all the dark meat with this turkey ramen noodle soup.

What is your favorite side at the feast?

