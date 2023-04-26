This face massager can be a relaxing addition to your skincare routine

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you want to add something unique to your beauty routine — or are just looking for a way to unwind after a long day — have you considered a facial massager?

The Baloom Microcurrent Facial Massager not only acts as a massager, but it also delivers microcurrents that the brand says improve circulation, reduce tension and improve your skin’s firmness by creating gentle contractions that are “a workout for the face.”

Designed to be used three to five times a week for 10 minutes at a time, the facial massager has multiple settings including a massage on its own, or different levels of massage with the microcurrent. The massager needs to be used with a serum or mask, but other than that, it simply charges and is ready to go when you need it.

The massager works by using energy waves, which, according to the company, “heat your dermis skin layer to naturally build collagen and repair elastin.” While that may sound scary, it’s not. Baloom sent me the massager to try out and I can confirm that the massage mode is quite relaxing, and the microcurrent mode only involves tiny ‘zaps.’

First things first: You’ll definitely want to make sure you put a serum on your face or use the massager with a sheet mask — especially with the micro-current function. If your face is at all dry, it will feel like it’s dragging on your skin and won’t exactly be relaxing.

Furthermore, without a serum, the microcurrent function just won’t work, so you’ll probably feel like the massager isn’t doing anything. Once you put serum on, however, you will definitely feel the current, as it feels like tiny electric shocks.

I used it for 10 minutes a time, five times a week for two weeks, rotating between massage and micro-current. I found it to be incredibly relaxing, but I unfortunately didn’t really notice a difference in my skin. Because you have to use a serum with it, I do think my skin is softer simply from applying that, but I didn’t notice much else.

There is, of course, a chance that I simply need to use it for more than two weeks and someone who has different skin may find that it does help them. I am fortunate to not really have wrinkles or acne (at the moment, at least), but many reviews say it does help with both of those issues.

One thing I do want to note is that while it is not made for helping with pain and the brand makes no claims that it does, I found it did help me with facial pain — specifically some pretty severe TMJ (pain in the joints of my jaw). While the massage aspect helped the pain as well, I believe it was the microcurrents that helped the most. The first time I used the microcurrent function, it was a bit painful on my cheek areas, which is where the majority of my pain is. Everywhere else however, it was fine, so anyone without pain should find it more soothing.

After using it five times a week for two weeks, I was able to use it longer each time and found that my facial muscles seemed less tight in the days I used it and noticeably tighter on Mondays after not using it over the weekend. I also noticed a slight decrease in headaches, though that could be coincidental.

If you’re looking for a way to relax, or if you also have pain issues, I definitely recommend the massager. And at $69.99 it’s a pretty good deal. If you’re considering using the massager solely for beauty benefits, you may want to read some other other reviews on Amazon before purchasing to make sure it offers what you’re looking for.



Kaitlin Gates/Simplemost

There are a handful of similar products on Amazon as well if you want to check out some alternatives. This 4D Microcurrent Face Massager Roller is priced at $59 and has more than 400 5-star reviews. The massager-roller works roughly the same way as the Baloom massager, using high frequency vibration and microcurrents for up to to 8,000 vibrations per minute.

You’ll also find this microcurrent massager from the brand Senhorita. The massager promotes blood circulation, which the brand says slows down cell aging and removes wrinkles for firmer, smoother skin. Priced at $56, it has nearly 800 5-star reviews.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.