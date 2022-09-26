This Sweet Potato Bread Recipe Is Perfect For Fall Gatherings

Sweet potatoes are fantastically versatile. They make excellent fries, a tasty taco filling and even a particularly luscious breakfast pancake.

Take advantage of their adaptable nature with this recipe for sweet potato bread from Kitchn. If you’ve got a bake sale coming up, this will be a nice alternative to the usual pumpkin and zucchini breads.

Like those classic quickbreads, this loaf is loaded with bright, autumnal spices — cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, allspice and ginger. Take a spin through your spice cabinet before you get started and make sure everything’s ready to go.

Adobe

First off, select a large sweet potato that weighs about 12 ounces. Roast the potato in the oven for about 45 minutes, or until tender. After it cools, scoop out the flesh and mash with a fork.

You’ll only need one cup of mashed sweet potato for the bread, so measure that out. If you have any left, save the remainder for another use (brownies, anyone?)

Before you get to the next steps, move the oven rack into the lower third of the oven and reduce the temp to 350 degrees. Get your loaf pan ready to go, too.

Add the spices, plus salt, to the mashed sweet potato and whisk together. Then throw in sugar, canola oil and brown sugar and whisk together. (This might be a good moment to add in any delectable morsels you’d like, such as chocolate chips or walnuts.)

Next up are the eggs, whisked in one at a time, then baking powder and baking soda. Sprinkle those last two over the surface of the batter and mix everything together vigorously. Finally, you’ll add flour — add and stir until just combined.

Adobe

Transfer the batter to the loaf pan, smooth out the top and pop it in the oven for about 70 minutes. Make sure to rotate the pan 180 degrees around the halfway mark, and test for doneness before removing the loaf.

You’ll be tempted to slice into it right away, but don’t! Let the pan sit on a wire rack to cool completely. Then you can remove the loaf from the pan, serve up a slice and go to town. (I think a big pat of butter on top sounds just about perfect.)

You can find the full sweet potato bread recipe from Kitchn here.

If you love these flavors, you should also check out this coffee can sweet potato bread recipe.

Enjoy baking this fall!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.