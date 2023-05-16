This trendy ‘vanilla chrome’ manicure is absolutely perfect for summer

With summer not too far off, you may already be daydreaming about what looks to start pulling together. While dresses and sandals are obvious warm-weather go-tos, no look would be entirely complete without a good manicure. If you’re stumped as to what color to choose, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

The vanilla chrome manicure is the latest nail trend to sweep the socials and it has already garnered a staggering 13.8 million views on TikTok. The manicure features a beautiful pearlescent chrome finish atop a cream base, and is the perfect accompaniment to almost any outfit.

Before vanilla chrome took social media by storm, Hailey Bieber popularized another chrome look last summer with the equally saccharine “Glazed Donut” manicure that inspired the current trend. The glazed donut manicure features a slightly more transparent cream base with a chrome finish.

On the other hand, the vanilla chrome manicure’s base is more opaque, giving it a more solid and reflective look, which catches light beautifully at different angles.

Alexandra Teleki is the creator of this shimmery look, and the original post can be found on her Instagram (@thehotblend) which showcases hundreds of her unique nail designs. You can also find her on TikTok under the same name, where she posts behind the scenes videos of how she achieves her looks.

Teleki spoke to Vogue to explain just how to nail (pun intended) this mani.

“I mix two chrome powders together to achieve the look,” she explained to the site. “The first chrome powder has a soft and pearlescent finish, while the second is more of a mirrored chrome, which offers more significant coverage. The combination of the two creates a really distinctive effect that changes depending on the lighting.”

While many of the nails featured on social media are long and somewhat pointed, Teleki says the vanilla chrome manicure works great on all nail lengths and shapes. It’s also flattering on pretty much every skin tone, making it an easy go-to style.

If you don’t feel like going to the salon for gel, there are regular polishes such as Smith & Cult’s Sugarette, which provide an instant chrome finish in one go.

Will you give this one a try?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.