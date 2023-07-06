Threads app netted over 10 million users in the first 7 hours

You can add a new app to your daily doom scrolls, as Meta's Threads is now online.

It's being dubbed the "Twitter Killer," and from the early data, it's proving to be a big success for Mark Zuckerberg.

The Meta CEO says over 10 million users signed up in the first seven hours. It launched Wednesday night around 7 p.m. ET.

To put into perspective how significant this is, consider the following: Twitter required nearly two years to amass 1 million users, Facebook achieved the same feat in 10 months, and Instagram accomplished it in two and a half months. Threads even beat ChatGPT by five days.

And that's not all; ahead of the launch on Wednesday, Meta's stock saw a notable increase of nearly 4%, marking the platform's highest share price since late January 2022.

But what exactly is Threads?

Meta describes Threads as a place to share "text updates and join public conversations."

Besides Threads, there are several other Twitter competitors that have garnered attention recently. Applications such as Bluesky, Mastodon, Spill, Post, and even Truth Social, initiated by Donald Trump, have made headlines for various reasons.

However, unlike the others, Threads is basically Meta’s version of Twitter, and you will automatically notice it's a very similar short-form feed.

One thing we did see in these initial hours of using the app is that, in contrast to Twitter's 280-character limit, Threads allows users to create posts up to 500 characters long. Additionally, it integrates with Instagram by enabling users to follow the same accounts they are already following on Instagram, resulting in a seamless transition experience.

Additionally, once you sign up, you get a unique "Threads number," which will appear on your Instagram bio and allow people to click on it for easy access to your profile. But the downside is that you can’t delete your Threads account without deleting your whole Instagram profile.

Meanwhile, Twitter excels in brevity and speed, making it stand out from the competition, and its search engine offers superior feasibility for discovering topics of interest. Additionally, Twitter's direct messaging functionality is seamless and user-friendly, while the ease of sharing multimedia, such as GIFs, adds to the overall experience — something Threads currently lacks.

It's important to note that these aspects are not set in stone and may evolve in the future, as Threads aims to provide a messaging experience that is more intimate and personalized, indicating that there may be changes ahead.

The initial reactions

Even though the future remains uncertain regarding Twitter's ability to adapt and retain its position as the leading platform for real-time engagement, one thing is clear: Its users, including some of its most influential profiles, have already embraced Threads.

While we are all anxiously waiting for Beyoncé and Bad Bunny to join, Shakira, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Gordon Ramsey, Jennifer Lopez, some of the Kardashians, and many more have signed up and are already racking up tens of thousands of followers.

"Hola Threads! What should we thread about first?!" J.Lo posted on her first thread, followed by "Can’t get enough of your threads."

In politics, some lawmakers are already taking to the platform to advocate for a safe space within the app.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared her first thread, saying, "May this platform have good vibes, strong community, excellent humor, and less harassment."

However, government agencies such as the National Weather Service, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the White House have not joined Threads. These agencies are very prominent on Twitter and use the platform for public safety warnings and news.

Despite gaining popularity among notable figures in the U.S., Threads was not searchable in app stores in Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Belgium, and France as the app remains off-limits in the European Union due to concerns surrounding theDigital Markets Act, which regulates the sharing of user data among Big Tech companies across different platforms.

