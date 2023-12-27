Top entertainment events that made headlines in 2023

2023 began with a bump; more specifically, Rihanna revealed baby number two was on the way during her Super Bowl half-time show.

At the movies, Hollywood got off to a big start. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" set important cultural records and wins, as it won nearly all the awards, including Best Picture at the Oscars.

But Tinseltown soon ground to a halt as writers, later followed by actors,hit the picket lines for months fighting for higher wages and against artificial intelligence. However, the strikes didn't stop us from going to the movies, especially when cinematic polar opposites Barbie and Oppenheimer hit theaters on the same weekend. The two films sold a billion dollars in tickets in just seven days.

Prince Harry's book broke sales records too.

A lot of users argue Elon Musk broke Twitter when he bought the social media platform and renamed it "X."

At the Met Gala, Jared Leto broke the internet by dressing as a cat.

Octogenarians finished 2023 strong.

80-year-old Martin Scorsese released a new movie, and The Rolling Stones and The Beatles released new songs.

We also said goodbye to music giants Tina Turner and Tony Bennett.

Marvel Studios said goodbye to actor Jonathan Majors after the actor was found guilty of assault.

In the end, 2023 was all about Taylor Swift; Pennsylvania lawmakers even made it official.

After a record-breaking concert tour, a companion movie, and cameos at NFL games—an epic wave of Taylor dominance that will no doubt sweep well into 2024 and beyond.

