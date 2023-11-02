Toyota recalls almost 1.9 million RAV4s over battery fire risk

Toyota is recalling nearly 1.9 million RAV4 SUVs in the U.S. to fix an issue with batteries that could move while the vehicle is in motion and potentially lead to a fire.

On Wednesday, the automotive giant announced a recall for specific Toyota RAV4 vehicles from the 2013-2018 model years, stating that certain replacement 12-volt batteries for the SUVs have different dimensions, and when using a smaller replacement battery and improper clamp tightening, the battery could move during sharp turns and cause a short circuit and fire.

“Toyota is currently preparing the remedy. When the remedy is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners,” Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota said it will inform all vehicle owners before the end of December. However, the company recommends that you check to see if your vehicle is part of a safety recall by visiting Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

The carmaker has not disclosed any reported incidents related to this issue.

This is the second recall Toyota has announced in a week.

Last Thursday, Toyota also announced it was recalling "approximately 751,000" Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles from years 2020 to 2023 due to an issue with the front bumper cover tabs.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com