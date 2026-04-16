1 person with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department tells LEX 18 that one person has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on Thursday morning at the intersection of Winchester Road and East Loudon Avenue.

According to fire officials, the driver of the motorcycle was transported with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Lexwrecks says that Winchester Road is shut down in both directions between Liberty Road and Industry Road until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.