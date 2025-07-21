Bryan Station Road at Johnston Road shut down due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that Bryan Station Road at Johnston Road is shut down in both directions due to an injury collision on Monday afternoon.
The post by officials read that there is a single overturned vehicle in the area.
Motorist should drive with caution in the area and stay aware of emergency personnel.
Bryan Station Rd at Johnston Rd -
Single overturned vehicle. The roadway is shut down in both directions. pic.twitter.com/U2a2L4T7jy