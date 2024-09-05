Watch Now
East Main Street at Rose Street reopened following heavy police presence

UPDATE: Sept. 5, 2024

Following an afternoon police presence, the roadway has reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Lexwrecks reported on social media that East Main Street is shut down at Rose Street as of 4:30 p.m. on Thursday as a heavy police presence has been seen in the area.

Traffic is being diverted to Rose Street or Elm Tree Lane, lexwrecks reported. It is unknown as this time why the area is shut down.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 news will have updates as they become available.

