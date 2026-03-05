Exit 90 overpass in Richmond shut down due to crash, police report

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reports that the exit 90 overpass in Richmond is shut down due to a crash on Thursday morning.

According to police, it will be closed for an unknown amount of time while the Collision Reconstruction Unit works the scene.

Police say that traffic is heavily congested at this time, and any traffic headed westbound toward Keeneland Drive and White Hall Elementary is being diverted right to I-75. In addition, drivers headed eastbound into Richmond cannot turn left onto I-75 at this time.

According to police, crews are on the scene working on traffic congestion in the area.

No other information has been released regarding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.