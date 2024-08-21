I-75 north shut down as fuel tanker truck is on fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LexingtonKY EM on social media reported that I-75 north near exit 113 is shut down as of 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday due to a fuel tanker truck that is on fire in the area.

Official reported that one northbound lane is open and that traffic is expected to open up in the southbound lanes soon.

In addition, the ramp from Paris Pike to I-75 north is also closed.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️

I-75 North is shut down due to a fuel tanker on fire. One Northbound lane is currently open, and traffic is expected to open up Southbound lanes as soon as possible.

Two lanes will remain closed until further notice. The ramp from Paris Pike to I-75N is closed. pic.twitter.com/ZTgPTUddLp — LexingtonKY EM (@LexKYEM) August 21, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.