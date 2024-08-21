Watch Now
I-75 north shut down as fuel tanker truck is on fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LexingtonKY EM on social media reported that I-75 north near exit 113 is shut down as of 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday due to a fuel tanker truck that is on fire in the area.

Official reported that one northbound lane is open and that traffic is expected to open up in the southbound lanes soon.

In addition, the ramp from Paris Pike to I-75 north is also closed.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.

