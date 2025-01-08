I-75 northbound between exit 104 and 108 shut down due to icy road conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-75 northbound between exit 104 (Athens Boonesboro) and exit 108 (Man O' War) in Lexington is shut down due to various collisions caused by icy road conditions, according to lexwrecks.

Lexwrecks reports that police are slowing traffic down prior to the shut down and state salt trucks are on the scene.

I-75N between Exits 104 (Athens Boonesboro) and 108 (Man O War Blvd) in Fayette Co -

The roadway is being shut down due to various collisions as a result of icy roadway conditions.

— lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 8, 2025

