Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-75 northbound between exit 104 and 108 shut down due to icy road conditions

image - 2025-01-08T080749.959.png
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
image - 2025-01-08T080749.959.png
image - 2025-01-08T074950.709.png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — I-75 northbound between exit 104 (Athens Boonesboro) and exit 108 (Man O' War) in Lexington is shut down due to various collisions caused by icy road conditions, according to lexwrecks.

Lexwrecks reports that police are slowing traffic down prior to the shut down and state salt trucks are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18