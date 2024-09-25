Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-75 south at exit 115 shut down due to semi leaking fluid

image (18).png
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
image (18).png
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A reported injury collision on I-75 has shut down the southbound lanes at exit 115 in Lexington on Wednesday.

Lexwrecks detailed that due to a collision involving a semi that's reportedly leaking fluid at the 112 mile marker, the road has been shut down and traffic is backed up.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18