I-75 south at exit 115 shut down due to semi leaking fluid

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A reported injury collision on I-75 has shut down the southbound lanes at exit 115 in Lexington on Wednesday.

Lexwrecks detailed that due to a collision involving a semi that's reportedly leaking fluid at the 112 mile marker, the road has been shut down and traffic is backed up.

