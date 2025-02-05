Watch Now
Inbound lanes of Alumni Drive at New Circle Road back open after two-vehicle collision

LEX 18
UPDATE: Feb. 5 at 7:45 a.m.

All inbound and outbound lanes of Alumni Drive at New Circle Road are back open as of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday after a collision involving two vehicles.

The Lexington Police Department reports that one person was transported with minor injuries to a local hospital.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that all inbound lanes of Alumni Drive at New Circle Road are shut down due to a collision on Wednesday morning.

According to lexwrecks, the outbound side of Alumni Drive is down to one lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

