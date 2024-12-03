Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Inbound lanes shut down on Nicholasville Rd near Jesselin Dr. due to injury collision

Roadway collision
LEX 18
Roadway collision
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that an injury collision on Nicholasville Road has caused a shut down of the inbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the inbound lanes are shut down just past Jesselin Drive on inbound Nicholasville Road. Officials added that traffic is being diverted to Jesselin or Southland Drive.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18