Inbound lanes shut down on Nicholasville Rd near Jesselin Dr. due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that an injury collision on Nicholasville Road has caused a shut down of the inbound lanes on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the inbound lanes are shut down just past Jesselin Drive on inbound Nicholasville Road. Officials added that traffic is being diverted to Jesselin or Southland Drive.