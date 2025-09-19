Injury collision blocks lanes on Oliver Lewis Way at West Main Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on social media reported that one lane is blocked on Inbound Oliver Lewis Way and West Main Street due to an injury collision on Friday morning.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel are on the scene.

Injury Collision:

Inbound Oliver Lewis Way at W Main St -

One lane is blocked on each street. pic.twitter.com/n3AYx18XnK — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) September 19, 2025

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.