Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Injury collision blocks lanes on Oliver Lewis Way at West Main Street

Traffic Alert
LEX 18
Traffic Alert
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on social media reported that one lane is blocked on Inbound Oliver Lewis Way and West Main Street due to an injury collision on Friday morning.

Motorist should drive with caution in the area as emergency personnel are on the scene.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18