1 taken to hospital after 3-car crash on Versailles Road at Bennett Ave, police say

Update Sept. 17, 5:21 p.m.

Lexington police say that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that one person was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway has been reopened.

Original:

Lexwrecks reported that an injury collision has caused the roadway on Versailles Road at Bennett Avenue to shut down on Tuesday afternoon.

As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the roadway is shut down in both directions, lexwrecks reported. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.