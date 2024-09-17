1 taken to hospital after 3-car crash on Versailles Road at Bennett Ave, police say

Update Sept. 17, 5:21 p.m.
Lexington police say that three vehicles were involved in the crash and that one person was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway has been reopened.
Original:
Lexwrecks reported that an injury collision has caused the roadway on Versailles Road at Bennett Avenue to shut down on Tuesday afternoon.
As of 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the roadway is shut down in both directions, lexwrecks reported. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.
Versailles Rd at Bennett Ave -
The roadway is shut down in both directions. Police are alternating inbound and outbound traffic to a parking lot and back to Versailles Rd. Avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/uELOG8xRAJ