Inner loop of Citation Blvd at Sandersville Rd shut down due to crash: report

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks on X reports that the inner loop of Citation Boulevard at Sandersville Road is shut down due to a crash on Tuesday morning.

According to lexwrecks, all eastbound traffic on Citation Boulevard is being diverted to Sandersville Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.

