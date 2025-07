RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Richmond Police Department reported that several lanes are closed at the intersection of Lexington Road and Robert R. Martin Bypass due to a collision on Wednesday afternoon.

A post from police reported that first responders are on the scene as of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, and police advised motorists to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.