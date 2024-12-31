1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Iron Works Pike in Lexington

UPDATE: Dec. 31 at 8:20 a.m.

One person is dead, and one is injured after a crash that happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday on Iron Works Pike in Lexington.

According to Lexington police, a car and a box truck hit head-on, and the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway is shut down, and police say they are unsure how long it will be closed.

CRU is on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that Iron Works Pike is shut down due to an injury collision Tuesday morning.

Injury Collision:



Iron Works Pike close to Mt. Horeb Pike - Iron works is shut down. — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) December 31, 2024

LEX 18 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.