Lanes blocked on Richmond Road at Mt Tabor Road due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that the outbound left turn lanes on Richmond Road at Mt Tabor Road are blocked due to an injury collision on Monday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m., the right lane is open, officials reported.

Motorist should drive with caution and stay alert of emergency personnel in the area.

Injury Collision:

Richmond Rd at N Mt Tabor Rd -

The inbound side is down to one lane (right lane open), and the outbound left turn lanes are blocked. pic.twitter.com/tH3cxow1Ma — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) July 28, 2025

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.