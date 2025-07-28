Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lanes blocked on Richmond Road at Mt Tabor Road due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that the outbound left turn lanes on Richmond Road at Mt Tabor Road are blocked due to an injury collision on Monday morning.

As of 8:45 a.m., the right lane is open, officials reported.

Motorist should drive with caution and stay alert of emergency personnel in the area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

