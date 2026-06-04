Lexington police issue traffic warning as Fayette County Public Schools graduations kick off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fayette County Public Schools graduation ceremonies are underway at Rupp Arena, with events scheduled Thursday and Friday that are expected to bring heavier vehicle and pedestrian traffic to the area.

Ceremonies run June 4–5, with the first ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. and the last beginning at 6 p.m. each day.

The Lexington Police Department is asking anyone traveling in the area — whether attending a ceremony or simply passing through — to allow extra time to reach their destination safely.

Lexington police say that drivers and pedestrians should follow all posted traffic signs, signals, and speed limits. Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic flow, and anyone in the area is asked to follow all commands and directions given by officers.