SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Fire Department reported that crews are on the scene of a large oil spill on Stamping Ground Road between 460 and Betsy Way on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials detailed that the roadway in the area will be closed for several hours.

Drivers should take an alternative route and drive with caution in the area, officials advised.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.