LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexwrecks, the outbound lanes of Winchester Road between I-75 and Polo Club Boulevard are shut down due to a "ruptured gas line" as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

LEX 18 is working to learn more information.