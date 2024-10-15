Outer Loop of New Circle Road at Young Drive shut down due to injury collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The outer loop of New Circle Road at Young Drive is currently shut down as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday due to an injury collision, Lexwrecks reported.

Lexwrecks detailed that one vehicle is reportedly on its side and traffic is being diverted to Palumbo Drive. Further, the inner loop of New Circle Road is also shut down at Liberty Road.

UPDATE: The INNER loop of New Circle Rd is now also shut down at Liberty Rd. https://t.co/Z1vRdp0f4a pic.twitter.com/JR4HH2m9Uo — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) October 15, 2024

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.