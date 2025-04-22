Watch Now
3 people with minor injuries following crash on Parkers Mill Road

Roadway Collision
UPDATE: April 22 at 1:30 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department reports that three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Parkers Mill Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the roadway is still shut down.

Original Story:

Lexwrecks is reporting that Parkers Mill Road between the New Circle Road overpass and Man O' War Boulevard is shut down due to a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

According to lexwrecks, two vehicles are involved, one of which is on its side, and the roadway is closed in both directions.

