Bluegrass Parkway shut down in Anderson County after fatal semi-truck crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Anderson County Fire Protection District reports that the Bluegrass Parkway is shut down between mile markers 42 and 48 due to a semi on fire Thursday morning.

Officials reported that the semi-truck flipped over and caught fire at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday. Further, a total of three people were taken to area hospital.

According to a Facebook post, the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.